Black Wisconsin Voter Trashes Kamala Harris as a Liar, Says She Likes Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Plan (VIDEO)

ABC News went to the key battleground state of Wisconsin and asked voters if they support President Trump of Kamala Harris.

One black female voter told ABC News that she is leaning toward Trump because Kamala Harris is a liar.

“I’m leaning towards Trump,” the voter told ABC News.

ABC: “Why is that?”

“A lot of the stuff Kamala says is kind of like what Trump has said — like no tax on tips … She’s just been kind of caught up in a lot of lies,” the voter said.

WISCONSIN VOTER: "I'm leaning towards Trump." ABC: "Why is that?" VOTER: "A lot of the stuff Kamala says is kind of like what Trump has said — like NO TAXES ON TIPS … She's just been kind of caught up in a lot of lies." pic.twitter.com/7ozsuuVb51 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Kamala Harris stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ plan.

President Trump rolled out the ‘no tax on tips’ plan in June.

Trump wants everyone to write on their receipts, when they go out to eat… “VOTE FOR TRUMP FOR NO TAX ON TIPS”!https://t.co/URN7dNYIDs pic.twitter.com/q7PWk4eQHP — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 14, 2024

Earlier this month Kamala Harris copied President Trump and promised she would eliminate taxes on tipped workers.

Kamala Harris is lacking a platform so badly that she’s literally stealing President Trump’s promise of no tax on tips! Whats next? Closing down the border pic.twitter.com/KQGopUn7gN — Javon A. Price (@JavonAPrice) August 11, 2024

Kamala Harris actually cast the tie-breaking vote that sent the IRS after tipped workers.

