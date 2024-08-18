Black Wisconsin Voter Trashes Kamala Harris as a Liar, Says She Likes Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Plan (VIDEO)

by

ABC News went to the key battleground state of Wisconsin and asked voters if they support President Trump of Kamala Harris.

One black female voter told ABC News that she is leaning toward Trump because Kamala Harris is a liar.

“I’m leaning towards Trump,” the voter told ABC News.

ABC: “Why is that?”

“A lot of the stuff Kamala says is kind of like what Trump has said — like no tax on tips … She’s just been kind of caught up in a lot of lies,” the voter said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ plan.

President Trump rolled out the ‘no tax on tips’ plan in June.

WATCH:

Earlier this month Kamala Harris copied President Trump and promised she would eliminate taxes on tipped workers.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris actually cast the tie-breaking vote that sent the IRS after tipped workers.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 