Black Bronx Voters Sound off on Kamala Harris’ Incompetency and President Trump’s Remarks on Her Ethnicity Flip Flops! “President Trump is Right!” GREAT VIDEO INTERVIEWS!

People in the Bronx are not falling for identity politics in 2024.

Furthermore, many seemed to be in agreement with President Trump that Kamala Harris flip-flopped on her racial identity to score political points.

Please check out this reporter’s Newsmax package shot in the Bronx, New York:

NEWSMAX Correspondent Cara Castronuova took to the streets of The Bronx, New York to find out if Black and Hispanic voters are influenced by identity politics.@CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/49UtLvRSc7 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 8, 2024

*Please share this tweet to disprove the fake news!

The overwhelming consensus amongst the Black and Latino voters we spoke to was that a candidate’s race is not important in their decision on who to vote for. More importantly to them is policy.

“If you bring somebody into the office that looks like you, but continues to detriment your community, what was that for?” asked on young Gen Z’er with his friends nodding in agreement. “But if you choose somebody that can raise up your community, then you choose the right one. Personally, I choose Trump.”

“It’s not about race,” said another young voter. “It’s about what they provide for the society.”

Regarding President Trump’s recent remarks on Harris’ ethnicity, the reaction from Black and Hispanic voters in the Bronx was overwhelmingly un-offended by Trumps remarks. It seems like the people most offended are those in the mainstream media.

“She was only promoting Indian heritage,” President Trump said at a convention for Black journalists. “I didn’t know she was Black. Until the number of years ago when she happened to turn black.”

In fact, many Black Americans I spoke to agreed with President Trump.

“Donald Trump is absolutely right,” said an African American man in the Bronx. “Her mother is Indian, her father is Irish Hindu and she’s always presented herself as Indian.”

“Nah, she’s really Indian,” said another young Black man. “She just wants our support. She’s trying to snatch our support away from Trump, but that’s not how that’s going down.”

It seems like the Trump racist card has been long overplayed.

One man even called out Kamala for being racist.

Cara: “So what do you think about a candidate that uses their race as a selling point?” Bronx Man: “Yeah, that’s some weird shit. You lost! You lost already. 2024. If you racist today, you lost. Nobody is going against Trump.”

Many Black voters seemed most offended by Harris’ behavior as California’s attorney general.

“With her putting a lot of black Americans in jail for the marijuana, they’re not really going for her,” said one Black woman.

“Kamala Harris has only shown contempt for Black Americans,” said another Black man. “She put thousands of Black men in jail for having small amounts of marijuana and kept them past their sentences for cheap slave labor. Literal modern day slave labor. She withheld exculpatory evidence at another man’s trial and literally started giggling at the sentencing of another wrongfully convicted man.”

He continued:

“Black and Latino voters are not so stupid to not realize who brought us all this inflation. Not to mention her actions as border Czar have led illegal immigrants to come into Black and Brown communities, take all our resources and put us in danger. She should be tried for TREASON.”

What are your thoughts? Share in the comments below!

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.