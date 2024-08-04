Bizarre: Official Democrat X Page Uploads Photo of Kamala Harris With “Michelle” Signs in Background

The official Democratic Party page on X uploaded a photo of Kamala Harris asking people if they were excited about the upcoming Democratic National Convention, but it was the signs in the background of the post that got people’s attention.

The post featured a photo of Kamala Harris, but in the background of the photo of Harris, several people are holding “Michelle” signs.

The post that featured the “Michelle” signs read, “There are only 15 days until the Democratic National Convention. Who’s excited?”

There are only 15 days until the Democratic National Convention. Who’s excited? pic.twitter.com/FHid9xSxpI — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 4, 2024

Libs of TikTok quickly noticed the post and replied, “Why do the signs say Michelle?”

Why do the signs say Michelle — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2024

Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse provided context of the photo and wrote, “For those wondering, this picture is from DNC 08, during Michelle Obama’s speech.”

“It’s their way of telling you who is really in charge, as has been the case since 2008: the Obamas,” added Kassam.

For those wondering, this picture is from DNC 08, during Michelle Obama’s speech. It’s their way of telling you who is really in charge, as has been the case since 2008: the Obamas. pic.twitter.com/ASOH7uYJ79 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) August 4, 2024

Before Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee after receiving a majority of virtual delegate votes, rumors were swirling that Michelle Obama could possibly be voted in as the Democratic presidential nominee at the Convention, but those rumors have since been put to rest.