Biden’s DOJ Threatens to Sue Wisconsin Township for Counting Ballots by Hand – Insists It’s to Protect Persons with Disabilities

The Biden Department of ‘Justice’ led by Merrick Garland is threatening to sue Thornapple, Wisconsin for not using electronic voting machines in their elections.

The DOJ sent a letter after far left Disability Rights Wisconsin filed a complaint alleging the rules make it difficult for voters with disabilities.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this Friday.

DOJ in Full-Blown Panic as Wisconsin Towns Thornapple and Lawrence Ditch Electronic Voting Machines in Favor of Hand Count — DOJ Threatens to File Lawsuit https://t.co/JPV2OKWxEt pic.twitter.com/cdRdYHweMK — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 29, 2024

The regime is demanding electronic voting machines. Why is that?

For over 200 years Americans were able to vote without the electronic machines that are easy to hack and where votes can be altered.

The left says this is about heling the handicapped. Is it really?

It is interesting that everything the left fights for makes our elections less secure and safe.

Wisconsin Public Radio reorted: