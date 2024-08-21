Biden’s Commerce Secretary Admits Economy Was ‘Booming’ Under Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimundo, has admitted that America’s economy was “booming” under Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen, Raimundo was asked about how Kamala Harris’s radical economic plans will continue to blow up the U.S. deficit, which is already fast approaching $30 trillion.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

EISEN: The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that her plans would increase the federal budget deficits by 1.7 trillion. Now, neither party is really talking about fiscal responsibility, but the last thing we need now is to add to already very high deficits at a time of low unemployment. Does the party not care about that anymore?” RAIMONDO: Of course we do. But, honestly, I find it laughable that anyone would criticize Democrats about the deficit, when it was Donald Trump who exploded the deficit with his reckless tax cuts, which did nothing to improve productivity or the economy, and, in fact, under his leadership, the deficit exploded, in a time of economic prosperity. Every business owner — as I used to be — every governor, every president knows, in good times, that’s when you want to save and bring down the deficit. So, what Trump did was, somehow, he managed to explode the deficit, even in the middle of a booming economy. So, we know we can’t trust him. What you’ve seen from President Biden and what you’ll see from President Harris, they will work with Congress to make investments, make investments in America and infrastructure and job training and also be responsible about it to make sure it doesn’t balloon the deficit.

Despite her predictable rhetoric, everybody knows that while both parties have failed to reduce the deficit, it is the Kamala Harris and Democratic Party who will keep growing the debt bubble until it eventually bursts.

America’s views on the economy, which are currently overwhelmingly negative, are likely to determine the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

According to recent data from Pew Research, around 73 percent of Americans view strengthening the economy as a top priority. Other major issues include illegal immigration, managing inflation, tackling soaring crime and the question of abortion rights.