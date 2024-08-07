WHOA! Biden When Asked if There will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power in January 2025: “If Trump Wins, No, I’m Not Confident at All” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a pre-recorded interview with CBS News reporter Robert Costa.

The interview was conducted on Sunday and will air in full on Sunday, August 11.

Joe Biden has not been seen in public in more than 3 days.

CBS played a clip from Biden’s interview with Robert Costa.

“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025?” CBS News reporter Robert Costa asked Biden.

“If Trump wins, no, I’m not confident at all,” Biden said before correcting himself: “I mean if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all. He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about, ‘If we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll have to be a stolen election.’

Biden said the quiet part out loud before correcting himself.

“Look what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes,” Biden said, “or putting people in place in states that they’re going to count the votes, right?”

WATCH:

"Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025?" BIDEN (cooked): "If Trump wins, no, I'm not confident at all." pic.twitter.com/3KS9wXzM1o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2024

The Democrats are not going to let go of their power.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin earlier this year said Congress will stop Trump on January 6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.”

The February 2024 video of Raskin was making the rounds on Monday.

Raskin said Congress will use the insurrection clause to stop Trump from taking office even if he wins the 2024 election.

“What can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly and the greatest example going on right before our very eyes is section three of the 14th Amendment which they’re just disappearing with a magic wand as if it doesn’t exist even though it could not be clearer what it’s stating,” Raskin said earlier this year at author Rick Hasen’s book talk and reading at Politics and Prose book store in Washington, D.C.

Raskin then said Congress will stop Trump on January 6, 2025 and issued a thinly veiled threat to US Supreme Court Justices.

“And then they want to kick it to Congress so it’s going to be up to us on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified and we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions all because the nine justices – not all of them but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do – a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means,” Raskin said.

WATCH: