Biden-Harris Administration’s “Inflation Reduction Act” Allegedly Funds Domestic Terrorism, Claim GOP Senators

GOP senators have accused the Biden-Harris administration of funneling taxpayer dollars into radical extremist groups through the controversial Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

During a press conference on Wednesday, Rep. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Rep. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) unveiled their findings, dubbing the IRA the “Invest in Radical Activities Act.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law by Biden on August 16, 2022. It represents one of the largest government spending in addressing “climate change” and improving “clean energy initiatives” in United States history. It is the Green New Deal repackaged as the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ didn’t reduce inflation.

The two GOP Senators accused the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of funneling taxpayer dollars to radical groups that promote anti-American agendas under the guise of environmental justice.

Senator Capito revealed that a significant portion of the IRA’s $3 billion allocated for Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grants is being directed toward organizations that not only oppose fundamental American values but also engage in activities deemed extremist.

She specifically criticized Kamala Harris for her role in endorsing these groups.

Sen. Capito said:

“We’ve really been digging into who is getting these massive amounts of grants through the EPA. There’s $3 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRA, that will go for different climate buckets. And in our investigation, we found that a lot of this money that’s going out really has little to do with the environment and a lot to do with funding groups that are basically engaged in what I characterize as anti-American activities. They’re anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-police and anti-border security.” “I’m also going to say that Vice President Harris…is quoted here, ‘I put equity at the center of our nation’s largest investment in climate in history, to reach the organizations that know their community best.’ That’s what she said when they rolled out and actually named these organizations. And interestingly, today, there was a news article today, saying that the green groups have now formed a coalition today, and guess who they’re endorsing for president? Vice President Harris.” “This uncovers quite a bit of the $3 billion. We’re up to $200 million, actually a little bit more than that if you count everything all in, and this is just a lack of accountability. The administrator of the EPA has been questioned about this. He says the money hasn’t gone out, that was their first thing. ‘Well, they haven’t gotten the money yet.’ Now they’re saying, ‘well, we don’t check out the partner organizations.’ So this NDN [Collective] would be a partner organization as opposed to an actual grantee. So, why aren’t you vetting these people? I mean, this is taxpayer dollars, and what do they have to do with telling people how to live and cope better and clean up their environment?” “So what are we doing about it? Well, we’re shining a light on it, and urging the EPA to not disburse this money and coincidentally, they haven’t disbursed all of this money yet, so we’ll see what happens. I pushed in the Appropriations Committee for more money for the EPA Inspector General, somebody to follow the money within the EPA, because they know best, an inspector general would be able to do that. And then I think the most important thing is when we take control of Congress after January, we will be able to defund a lot of this, but we also be able to follow it and do much more oversight.”

Capito detailed several organizations receiving substantial funding under the IRA:

Climate Justice Alliance – Awarded $100 million, this group has been accused of glorifying Hamas and promoting anti-Israel sentiments. NDN Collective – This organization has openly called the United States a “so-called country” and seeks to defund law enforcement and military institutions. Coalitions in New York and New Jersey – Each receiving $50 million, these coalitions have labeled U.S. immigration policies as “racist” and reject collaboration with federal immigration officials. Trending: OUCH! Speaker at Trump Atlanta Rally Ends Kamala Harris’s Career with One Question About Willie Brown (VIDEO) Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs – Another recipient of $50 million, they advocate for abolishing police and prisons. Ella Baker Center for Human Rights – Recently granted between $1-3 million, they are pushing for decriminalization of shoplifting and prison abolition.

Senator Ricketts echoed these sentiments, arguing that Americans do not want their tax dollars supporting groups that advocate for abolishing essential institutions like the military and police.

He stated, “Everyday Nebraskans don’t think it’s a good idea that our tax dollars should go to radical organizations to lobby our own government. That’s just crazy.”

Ricketts pointed out that while legitimate environmental issues remain unaddressed by the EPA, taxpayer money is instead funneled into promoting radical ideologies.

Sen. Ricketts said:

“When you’re giving money to organizations like the Climate Justice Alliance, and they are funding the march on Washington and they are waving the Free Palestinian flags and so forth, we’re paying them to lobby our government. Everyday Nebraskans don’t think that’s a good idea that our tax dollars should go to radical organizations to lobby our own government. That’s just crazy. And you’re talking about the NDN collective and the things they want to do like abolishing the military, abolishing the police, abolishing Customs and Border Protection, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Everyday Americans think those organizations are important organizations. And we want to keep them to keep us safe. This is really, really radical stuff that they’re promoting.” “So on the one hand, the EPA has got legitimate business they’re not getting done. On the other hand, they’re funding these radical environmentalists and other sorts of organizations. And again, just gets back to everyday Americans. That’s not how they want their money spent. They want their money spent here in Washington, D.C. wisely.” “When you see the frustration that people have Washington D.C., this is a prime example of why they have that frustration.”

WATCH: