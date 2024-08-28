Beyond the New Pelosi J6 Admission – It’s What She Said Behind Closed Doors That’s Chilling! (VIDEO)

For Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, it’s all about vindictive politics and gaming the system.

Yes, a new video of Pelosi reveals her stunning admission that she takes responsibility for letting January 6th get out of hand.

But there’s more to the newly released video the mainstream media isn’t showing you.

It gives us real insight into just how little Nancy Pelosi cares about the public and how much she cares about destroying Trump.

In this episode of Stinchfield, we play the must-see and hear video, taken from behind closed doors, that serves as more proof we can’t let Democrats win in November.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris are all cold-blooded political hacks with one goal, get Trump and destroy America.

We now have even more proof.