The ‘Best Person Getting the Job’ is Now Taught as Racist

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘Everyone can succeed in this society, if they work hard enough’ – is likewise branded as problematic because it implies ‘people of color are lazy and/or incompetent and need to work harder.’

The common concept – in America’s business community for decades – that the best person for the job should get it now is being labeled racist by a major university’s journalist teachings.

The agenda at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication has been documented by the Goldwater Institute.

The report cites the leftist ideologies being imposed on students – in blocks of 2,000 hours during the recent Fall 2023 semester alone.

“Avoiding ‘microaggressions.’ Checking your ‘cisgender privilege.’ Developing a marketing campaign for a hypothetical popstar who uses ‘they/them’ pronouns. It’s all mandatory at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication,” the organization confirmed.

“This government-run institution is requiring its students to invest their time and tuition dollars into learning the nuances of progressive identity politics as part of a ‘Diversity and Civility at Cronkite’ course.”

Goldwater’s documentation shows that course readings “statements such as ‘America is a melting pot’ as examples of offensive ‘microaggressions.’ Other statements – such as ‘I believe the most qualified person should get the job’ or ‘Everyone can succeed in this society, if they work hard enough’ – are likewise branded as problematic because they imply that ‘people of color are lazy and/or incompetent and need to work harder.'”

And it’s discrimination if someone objects to a man using a women’s restroom.