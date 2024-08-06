BE OUR GUEST! Former Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens to Leave Britain Over ‘Rising Islamaphobia’ (VIDEO)

Scotland’s former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is considering leaving Britain over “rising Islamaphobia.”

In an interview with the News Agents, Yousaf weighed in on the recent wave of protests across Britain against mass immigration, which has raised fears the country may be heading towards a civil war.

Scotland’s former PM Humza Yousaf is threatening to leave the West over the sentiments opposing immigration: “I’m not the only one” pic.twitter.com/HCyur8D3wj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024

He explained:

You cut me open, and I’m about as Scottish as they come. But the truth of the matter is, I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland, or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have for some time really worried about the rise of Islamaphobia. I wrote a column about it actually just about a month ago, The Rise of the Far Right, driven by Islamaphobia, in Europe UK and the West. And we are now seeing the culmination of not years, actually decades, of anti-migrant, anti-Muslim rhetoric, being normalized in our discourse, now playing out in the most horrendous way possible. And that genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK, or not. And by the way, I’m not the only one. I’ve had hundreds of messages from the Muslim community saying the exact same thing.

Yousaf, who is of Pakistani descent, was forced to resign as First Minister back in April after his government’s power sharing agreement collapsed.

He had previously gained notoriety back in 2020 when he gave a speech complaining about the number of white people in positions of power.

Since leaving office, he has dedicated most of his time to campaigning against the so-called “far-right,” most of whom are merely British patriots concerned about the future of their once great country.