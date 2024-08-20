Awkward: Nancy Pelosi Looks Overtly Guilty as Joe Biden Speaks at DNC After Being Kicked Off the Ticket in Secret Coup (VIDEO)

This was awkward.

Mob boss Nancy Pelosi looked guilty for the first time – maybe ever – at the DNC Convention. The cameras caught Pelosi as the crowd started chanting “We love Joe” at the convention during his late night speech.

Pelosi is widely reported as the main player behind the coup on the Democrat candidate for president.

Crazy Nancy was seen unenthusiastically chanting, ‘We love Joe” with the crowd during his speech.

It was not very convincing.

Just hours earlier on Monday, Pelosi told CNN hacks, “I did what I had to do,” when questioned about orchestrating the coup against Old Joe.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a ruthless ultimatum to Biden: step aside or face public humiliation over fears he cannot defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

It was disclosed that Pelosi had privately contacted Biden during his alleged COVID recovery, delivering a message so stark that it led to his decision to step down.

Pelosi, the sources claimed, was prepared to go public with damning polling figures that would have irreparably damaged Biden’s chances against Trump in November. The ultimatum was simple: drop out now or face public humiliation at the hands of one of his oldest allies.

Four sources independently confirmed that such a message was relayed, with one well-placed insider revealing that a phone call took place between Pelosi and Biden, during which she laid out the brutal reality. Her demand was so forceful that it reportedly sparked a “come to Jesus moment” for the president, prompting him to begin drafting his withdrawal letter immediately.

Since Biden’s announcement, the relationship between Joe and Pelosi has reportedly soured.