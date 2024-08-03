Appeals Court Kicks Jack Smith’s January 6 Case Back to Judge Chutkan After Supreme Court Immunity Ruling

Jack Smith’s January 6 case against President Trump is now back with Judge Tanya Chutkan following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

The Supreme Court last month ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, according to the Supreme Court.

The case was sent back to the DC Appellate Court after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on presidential immunity.

On Friday, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to Judge Chutkan.

Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee, will then interpret the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

CBS News reported:

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has once again taken control over the 2020 election-related prosecution against former President Donald Trump and could soon lay out how the case will move forward in the coming weeks. The case was sent back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts they took while in office. The three-judge panel at the appeals court level — which previously found that Trump could not be shielded from criminal charges — issued a brief, unsigned order sending the matter back to the district court on Friday. “It is ordered, on the court’s own motion, that this case be remanded to the district court for further proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court’s opinion,” the D.C. Circuit said.

