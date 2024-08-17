Another One Bites the Dust: Morton Salt Joins Exodus from Illinois, Relocates Headquarters to Kansas, Citing State’s Hostile Business Climate

In yet another blow to Illinois’s crumbling economic landscape, Morton Salt, the iconic company behind the blue and yellow umbrella girl and was founded in Chicago, has announced its decision to relocate its headquarters to Overland Park, Kansas.

The move comes as no surprise to those closely monitoring Illinois’s increasingly hostile business climate, which has driven several major corporations to flee the state in recent years.

In 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported, “Morton Salt, the 173-year-old Chicago company recently purchased by a California investment firm, laid off 120 employees at its downtown headquarters… slashing its office staff by 40%.”

“We can confirm that Morton Salt made the difficult decision to reduce its corporate workforce by approximately 120 employees in our Chicago offices,” Morton Salt said in a statement.

“This was not a decision we took lightly, but after a comprehensive evaluation of our company’s long-term financial outlook and our ability to become more competitive in the salt industry, this reduction was necessary to help meet our business goals.”

Morton Salt now joins the likes of Citadel, TTX, Boeing, Caterpillar, and Tyson Foods—all of which have packed up and left Illinois, citing a toxic mix of high taxes, overregulation, and escalating crime rates in Chicago, according to Illinois Policy.

The news outlet reported that despite Illinois’s marginal improvement in CNBC’s rankings for business friendliness—moving from 36th to 33rd in the nation—corporations continue to flee in droves.

The state’s woke policies that have transformed Illinois from a Midwestern powerhouse into a business wasteland.

More from Illinois Policy: