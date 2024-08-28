Another Flip-Flop: Harris Campaign Now Says Kamala Doesn’t Support an Electric Vehicle Mandate Even Though She Co-Sponsored Legislation that Sought to Ban Sale of Gas-Powered Vehicles

The Harris campaign is now claiming Kamala does not support an electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

Kamala Harris is currently in office. Her Regime imposed an EV mandate yet the media is helping Kamala Harris by decoupling her from Joe Biden’s failed policies.

Electric vehicles are unpopular, expensive, and bad for the environment but the Biden-Harris Regime went into overdrive to force car companies to produce more EVs while they crack down on gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions.

Harris-Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan last year announced new tailpipe emission standards in an effort to restrict gas-powered vehicles.

Under this plan, Americans will likely be forced to buy electric vehicles, which is exactly what Biden wants.

The new emission standards could force as much as 67% of all new vehicles sales to be electric.

Currently, only 5.8% of vehicles sold in the US are electric, CNBC reported.

The Harris-Biden Regime electric vehicle mandate would require nearly 70 percent of most new car purchases to be electric or hybrid by 2032.

When Kamala Harris was a Democrat Senator (CA) she co-sponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019 which requires car manufacturers to sell zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

JD Vance slammed Kamala Harris’s EV mandate on Tuesday during a campaign event so the Harris-Walz team responded by claiming Kamala is against an electric vehicle mandate.

BREAKING: Kamala’s handlers have done another walk back, now claiming that she doesn’t support electric vehicle mandates. This one is particularly interesting because the government that she is currently working for is trying to convert half of gas cars to electric by 2030. pic.twitter.com/FhfLP8LdV0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

JD Vance again on Wednesday slammed Kamala Harris for her EV mandate after she lied about her stance on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

“If you think groceries are bad, wait until Kamala Harris makes every American trucker drive an electric truck. If you think car prices are bad, wait until Kamala Harris makes everybody buy a Chinese-made electric vehicle. If you think housing prices are bad, wait until Kamala Harris makes it impossible for our truckers to get construction materials to the building site. Kamala Harris’s policies are a DISASTER ladies and gentlemen,” Vance said during a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

