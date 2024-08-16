Alabama Secretary of State Discovers THOUSANDS of ILLEGALS Registered to Vote in November’s Presidential Election

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

It doesn’t even have to be a swing state… State officials have discovered over 3,000 illegal voters registered on Alabama’s state voter rolls. This report comes following Secretary of State Wes Allen ordering the removal of all non-citizens from the election database.

During the officials’ review, the state found a whopping 3,251 individuals with ‘alien registration numbers’ who were registered to vote – despite it being a federal offense. The U.S. Constitution and federal laws unequivocally stipulate that only U.S. citizens are entitled to vote in federal elections.

Secretary Allen’s decisive action to remove these non-citizens from the voter rolls is a necessary step to rectify this situation. However, the discovery raises critical questions about how such a lapse occurred in the first place.

According to reports from WAFF, the exact method by which these individuals were able to register remains unclear.

However, reports have surfaced showing that Democrat and Biden-regime-funded NGOs have been providing instructions and collecting registrations when processing illegals who have just crossed the border. Illegals have also been able to pick up registration forms at Welfare and other government assistance offices in at least 46 different states, according to the NY Post.

“Millions” of illegals are taking advantage and hopping on the voter rolls.

From the NY Post:

“Every state but North Dakota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Wyoming gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots federal voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship. There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election. But millions of migrants with humanitarian parole, refugee or asylum status are eligible for benefits that would bring them to the offices where voter registration takes place.”

This situation is not only a violation of federal law but also undermines the core principles of our democratic process. It is both alarming and unacceptable that such a substantial number of non-citizens were able to infiltrate the voting system, casting doubt on the legitimacy of votes cast and the overall integrity of our elections.

It is also essential for non-citizens who have been found to have registered to vote illegally, to face appropriate legal consequences, including deportation for their crimes.

Allowing individuals who have violated federal laws to remain in the country undermines the rule of law and sends a destructive message that these illegal actions have no real consequences. The removal of these individuals from the country would not only be a necessary legal step but also a reaffirmation of the commitment to uphold the integrity of our electoral system.

Not only that, but the anti-American operatives undermining our rule of law and attempting to destroy our nation with this planned invasion and subversive coup of our elections need to face the appropriate repercussions as well.

Here is the clip of WAFF’s report: