Ahead of DNC Kickoff, Black Chicago Voters Signal Shift Towards GOP (Video)

One of the most talked about aspects of the 2024 Presidential election so far is the movement of minority voters to President Trump.
According to a recent survey, two specific reasons for this are economic issues, such as the crippling inflation of Joe Biden as well as the Democrats’ rush to embrace the most extreme elements in their party.
One stunned CNN analyst called the shift ‘truly historic.’
Pollster Franz Luntz underscored the trend by telling CNN, “I actually think it’s possible that among Black voters, male Black voters under the age of 40, that a third of them could end up with Trump in the fall.”
Ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones spoke with church parishioners about the most important issues heading into November and who they plan to vote for—crime and inflation among their top concerns.
Jones spoke with a senior pastor at the Beginnings Church of Chicago, Corey Brooks.
Pastor Brooks, the “Rooftop Pastor,” is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church’s local mission.
“I’m glad for the city of Chicago that we get to host a major convention. The bitter part of it is that I don’t agree with any of the principles and policies that they use don’t benefit our community,” he (Brooks) said.
Brooks also urged voters to avoid “identity politics” and suggested that simply voting for a candidate based on their race and gender is “totally opposite of what we need to be doing.”
***
Brooks noted that there has been a shift in his congregation in the larger community away from many of the policies touted by the Democratic Party.
“I believe that conservative principles are much better for us as a nation and for us as a people,” one voter said.
Watch:
Pastor Brooks has been vocal about how Democrats have failed the Black community.
In June, Pastor Brooks wrote an OpEd about Democrats disastrous policies:
“Every single one of these Democrats pride themselves on being on the side of ‘the good.’ It’s their bread and butter. It is what they advertise.”
“They come into my impoverished, violent but, at the same time, a proud working-class neighborhood and they tell us,’ I stand with the Blacks, the minorities, the women, the impoverished, the marginalized,’ and so on. If they stand with us, then why are so many of our kids failing to learn how to read?”
“Reading is everything. It’s the most important thing a child can learn and develop over his or her scholastic career. Reading is what opens doors and creates opportunities. Reading is knowledge and that’s what fills empty souls with purpose and brings them to life.”
“Why then is reading not even a priority for the Democrats in my city? I don’t know the full agenda of the Democratic National Convention, but I’m willing to bet that not one speaker or agenda item will focus on the reading illiteracy crisis facing my community as well as many others across America.”