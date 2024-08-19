Ahead of DNC Kickoff, Black Chicago Voters Signal Shift Towards GOP (Video)

One of the most talked about aspects of the 2024 Presidential election so far is the movement of minority voters to President Trump.

According to a recent survey, two specific reasons for this are economic issues, such as the crippling inflation of Joe Biden as well as the Democrats’ rush to embrace the most extreme elements in their party.

One stunned CNN analyst called the shift ‘truly historic.’

Pollster Franz Luntz underscored the trend by telling CNN, “I actually think it’s possible that among Black voters, male Black voters under the age of 40, that a third of them could end up with Trump in the fall.”

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones spoke with church parishioners about the most important issues heading into November and who they plan to vote for—crime and inflation among their top concerns.

Jones spoke with a senior pastor at the Beginnings Church of Chicago, Corey Brooks.

Pastor Brooks, the “Rooftop Pastor,” is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church’s local mission.

Per Fox:

“I’m glad for the city of Chicago that we get to host a major convention. The bitter part of it is that I don’t agree with any of the principles and policies that they use don’t benefit our community,” he (Brooks) said. Brooks also urged voters to avoid “identity politics” and suggested that simply voting for a candidate based on their race and gender is “totally opposite of what we need to be doing.” *** Brooks noted that there has been a shift in his congregation in the larger community away from many of the policies touted by the Democratic Party. “I believe that conservative principles are much better for us as a nation and for us as a people,” one voter said.

Pastor Brooks has been vocal about how Democrats have failed the Black community.

In June, Pastor Brooks wrote an OpEd about Democrats disastrous policies: