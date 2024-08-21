After Weeks of Silence from Kamala, Team Trump Trolls Harris Campaign By Releasing Policy Website for Her ‘Kamala Harris Has Yet to Tell Voters What Her Policies Are, So We Thought We’d Help Them Out’

While Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have held multiple events and taken dozens of questions from reporters, including sitting down for interviews and holding marathon press conferences, Kamala Harris continues to hide from scrutiny.

Harris’ only events are highly scripted and highly controlled. She can’t even wander into a business for a little impromptu chit-chat without clearing the place to ensure the narrative can be controlled.

And while voters know a few of her policies, such as no taxes on tips and child tax credits which she took directly from Trump-Vance, they still don’t really know her plans for America.

Thanks to the helpful folks at Team Trump, they have created a new website to offer a clearer picture of her communist plans to destroy the country.

Kamala2024policies.com launched Wednesday morning to share the stark reality of a Harris presidency.

A Trump campaign national press secretary told Fox News Digital, “Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals.”

“Kamala Harris’ dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about.”

The website details nine policy platforms of the Harris campaign including fighting to set murders free, more disastrous “Bidenomics” policies, higher taxes for the middle class, woke green deal policies, more disaster at the border, and more

The website further states, “Border Czar Kamala Harris opened the southern border to illegal alien criminals and deadly fentanyl, and as vice president, was the tie-breaking vote for far-left spending bills that raised taxes and sent prices skyrocketing for families across the country.”

“While Harris has tried to rewrite history on her extreme record, she can’t hide from her promises to set murderers free, dismantle America’s border security, raise costs with massive spending bills, bring back the Green New Deal Scam, eliminate private health insurance, and more.”