After $50 Billion Suit Against Diddy, Porn Actress Files Criminal Complaint With the Miami Beach Police Department

A month after launching an astronomical $50 billion civil suit against rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sex trafficking, former porn actress Adria English filed a criminal complaint against him with the Miami Beach Police Department.

Also listed as defendants in the suit are Jacob Arabov – known as ‘Jacob the Jeweler’, a woman called Tamiko Thomas, and Diddy’s entertainment company Bad Boy.

English also hopes to file an additional criminal complaint in New York.

Daily Mail reported:

“In her original lawsuit English alleges she worked parties hosted by Diddy in which she would drink alcohol laced with narcotics like ecstasy and would be asked to flirt with guests.”

English claims she had ‘forced sexual intercourse’ with Arabov, and paid an extra $1,000 compared to the usual fee for working the parties.

Diddy is accused of coercing her into consuming copious amounts of, allegedly laced, alcohol.

“English named [Tamiko] Thomas in the lawsuit and compared her to Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein. […] ‘Without Defendant Thomas, a woman using her inherent good will as a woman to gain the trust of another woman, coordinating and acting as an avatar for Defendant Combs, Defendant Combs would be unable to execute his corrupt sex trafficking organization’.”

Read: Former Vibe Magazine Editor Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Threatened to See Her ‘Dead in the Trunk of a Car’ After Disagreement Over Cover Photo

She claims he promised to help advance her career by helping her join a girl group.

“‘Despite being forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and consume illicit narcotics, the encounters Plaintiff was forced to endure were so excruciating that Plaintiff remembers them as they still haunt her to this day,’ the lawsuit states.

‘Plaintiff performed to the expectations of Defendant Combs, was personally thanked for her obedience by Defendant Combs and was subsequently invited for future employment at the “White Parties”.’

[…] ‘Being sex trafficked and abused has led Plaintiff into a tailspin of anxiety and depression,’ the court document states. “

Combs’ attorney, Jonathan Davis, maintains the allegations are false. ‘We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof’.

Read more: