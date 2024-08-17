Actor Jamal Trulove, Who Kamala Wrongly Convicted For Murder and Was Sent to Prison for Years, Endorses Donald Trump

An actor who was wrongfully convicted of murder is supporting Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

Jamal Trulove, who appeared in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, told The New York Post that life was “good” under the previous Trump administration but has been on a downward trajectory ever since he left office.

“When we took at what our life was like when Trump was in office we felt like life was good compared to right now,” Trulove explained. “We wasn’t in no wars, right now we’re in wars. Illegals wasn’t coming in, but they’re coming in now.”

Trulove added that he could never vote for a woman who was responsible for his “being framed for murder.”

In a recent interview, Trulove revealed how Harris had laughed when the guilty verdict was read out, despite the fact she was putting away an innocent man.

He explained at the time:

In 2008, I was framed for murder and wrongfully convicted by the office of Kamala Harris, sentenced 50 to life in prison. It took me five and a half years to ultimately get back into trial due to prosecutorial misconduct. And it took me another year to go to my second trial, to which I was vindicated by a jury of my peers. When I got convicted, Kamala Harris was in the courtroom when I got sentenced 50 to life in prison. Kamala Harris courtroom when I look back and I seen her, she was smiling, and she did that stupid ass laugh that she do right now. This sh*t ain’t funny.

Because of Harris’s recklessness, Trulove lost six years of his life. This mistake also cost the city of San Francisco millions of dollars in compensation for his suffering.

Such a miscarriage of justice was far from Harris's only indiscretion while serving as one of California's top prosecutors.

While serving as California's attorney general, Harris was responsible for keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them as cheap labor.