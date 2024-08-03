92% of Voters Believe Kamala Harris Is to Blame for Covering Joe Biden’s Obvious Mental Decline – Because She Did

by
Voters blame Kamala Harris for covering up Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline. They think she will lie even more if she is put in Oval Office.

A new poll from YouGov found that 92% of Americans believe Kamala Harris is to blame for covering up Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline.

Despite the fact that 60% of voters were honest enough to agree that Joe Biden was mentally incapacitated, it took this year’s presidential debate with Donald Trump where Joe Biden really showed off his mental decline. Democrats ran a coup and forced Old Joe out of the race within weeks.

There was also an assassination attempt against President Trump before Old Joe withdrew from the race.

And it should be noted that the fake news legacy media took a huge hit following the debate. How can you ever trust a group of hacks who did not have enough honesty to report on Joe Biden’s obvious late stage dementia?

Mercedes Schlapp reported on the YouGov poll on Newsmax.

Voters know she’s a liar – Here is an amazing clip of Kamala lying for Old Joe that was recently filmed in Wisconsin.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 