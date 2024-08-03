92% of Voters Believe Kamala Harris Is to Blame for Covering Joe Biden’s Obvious Mental Decline – Because She Did

A new poll from YouGov found that 92% of Americans believe Kamala Harris is to blame for covering up Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline.

Despite the fact that 60% of voters were honest enough to agree that Joe Biden was mentally incapacitated, it took this year’s presidential debate with Donald Trump where Joe Biden really showed off his mental decline. Democrats ran a coup and forced Old Joe out of the race within weeks.

There was also an assassination attempt against President Trump before Old Joe withdrew from the race.

And it should be noted that the fake news legacy media took a huge hit following the debate. How can you ever trust a group of hacks who did not have enough honesty to report on Joe Biden’s obvious late stage dementia?

Mercedes Schlapp reported on the YouGov poll on Newsmax.

NEW POLL: 92% of voters believe Kamala Harris is to blame for covering up Biden’s health. @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/7GFVWSrAWN — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 28, 2024

Voters know she’s a liar – Here is an amazing clip of Kamala lying for Old Joe that was recently filmed in Wisconsin.