8 Cancer Doctors Heading to Oncology Conference Among Dozens Killed in Brazil Plane Crash – 7 Other Doctors Changed Their Flight at the Last Minute

Eight cancer doctors who were heading to an oncology conference were aboard the plane that crashed into a huge fireball in Brazil.
In a strange twist, 15 total doctors were supposed to be on the doomed flight but seven of the doctors decided to take another flight at the last minute.
Earlier this month a passenger plane fell out of the sky and crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
According to reports, 62 souls were on board the Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight when the plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo.
The plane went into a flat spin before it crashed into several homes.
All 62 people aboard the flight – 58 passengers and 4 crew members – perished.
WATCH:
Plane crash in Brazil captured on video.
Things have to have gone really bad to get into a flat spin like this. Struggling to figure how this is even possible without egregious pilot error at multiple points. pic.twitter.com/FqUanURAOv
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024
The Independent reported:
At least eight cancer doctors who were heading to an oncology conference were among dozens killed in a plane crash in Brazil’s Vinhedo on Friday, an official has said.
The ATR 72 twin-engine plane carrying 58 passengers and four crew members was headed for Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport when it nose-dived and crashed in Vinhedo, said Voepass airlines, which operated the aircraft.
Emergency crews confirmed on Saturday they had recovered the remains of all 62 victims, including an unaccounted person later found to be on the plane.
An official from the Regional Medical Council said he was able to confirm the deaths of the eight doctors.
He added that a total of 15 doctors were supposed to be travelling to the conference on the flight, but seven of them had taken an earlier service.