8 Cancer Doctors Heading to Oncology Conference Among Dozens Killed in Brazil Plane Crash – 7 Other Doctors Changed Their Flight at the Last Minute

Eight cancer doctors who were heading to an oncology conference were aboard the plane that crashed into a huge fireball in Brazil.

In a strange twist, 15 total doctors were supposed to be on the doomed flight but seven of the doctors decided to take another flight at the last minute.

Earlier this month a passenger plane fell out of the sky and crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to reports, 62 souls were on board the Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight when the plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo.

The plane went into a flat spin before it crashed into several homes.

All 62 people aboard the flight – 58 passengers and 4 crew members – perished.

WATCH:

Plane crash in Brazil captured on video. Things have to have gone really bad to get into a flat spin like this. Struggling to figure how this is even possible without egregious pilot error at multiple points. pic.twitter.com/FqUanURAOv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024

The Independent reported: