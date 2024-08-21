50 Republican Servicemembers and Veterans Slam Governor Walz for Distorting His Military Service Record in Scathing Letter

50 Republican veterans, many of whom are prominent members of Congress, have come together to publicly condemn Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, accusing him of misrepresenting his military service record.

The letter, which was shared by the Trump campaign, accuses Walz of repeatedly lying about his military background, calling into question his fitness for higher office.

Tim Walz has long touted his military service as a cornerstone of his political career, frequently highlighting his time in the National Guard during campaign stops and speeches. However, recent revelations indicate that Walz has lied about his service and falsely claimed achievements to bolster his political image.

The letter begins with a solemn reminder of the importance of the Vice Presidency, a role that requires unwavering trust and a deep commitment to the United States. “As veterans who have served our nation, we feel compelled to address your egregious misrepresentations and urge you to come clean to the American people,” the veterans wrote.

The signatories, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chair of Veterans and Military Families for Trump, expressed their outrage over Walz’s alleged claims of being a “Retired Command Sergeant Major” and his assertions of carrying weapons “in war.” According to the letter, Walz did not complete the requirements for such a rank and had not served in combat as he claimed.

The veterans concluded their letter with a direct challenge to Walz, demanding that he admit to lying and acknowledge the truth about his military service.

Read the full letter below: