YouTuber Arrested For Deliberately Derailing Trains for Views (VIDEO)

A teenage YouTuber has been arrested after allegedly derailing trains in Nebraska to gain views on his YouTube channel.

The New York Post has reported a 17-year-old Nebraska teenager has been charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief after allegedly derailing trains and filming them.

On April 21, the 17-year-old uploaded a video titled “MOST INSANE VIDEO I’VE EVER TAKEN!” that featured a train in Bennet, Nebraska, being derailed.

In the video, the teen can be heard saying, “Oh my God!” as he filmed railcars being derailed.

After the derailment, the teen reported it to authorities, but authorities later obtained a search warrant to seize the teen’s cellphone and digital recorder, which led to his arrest.

He was charged Wednesday with two felonies, and faces up to 7 years in prison.

A teenager was charged this week with two felonies for allegedly derailing trains in Nebraska to film “insane” footage for YouTube. The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because of his age, posted a 5-minute video of the April 21 derailment in Bennet, calling it the “MOST INSANE VIDEO I’VE EVER TAKEN!” “Oh my God! Oh my frickin’ God!” he repeatedly gasped as he filmed two locomotives and five fully loaded railcars come off the rails — but remain upright — after hitting an empty one, causing $350,000 in damage. “Are they OK?” he asks after the accident, which thankfully did not cause any injuries.