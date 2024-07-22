“You Failed Cheatle in Assassinating Trump! You Failed!” – Secret Service Director Heckled as She Enters US Capitol to Testify (VIDEO)

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was heckled as she entered the US Capitol to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Cheatle was called in to testify after President Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania by a murderer who attempted to kill the former president.

The Secret Service refused to provide adequate assets at the Trump rallies after two years of requests.

Cheatle denied the requests.

Joseph Phillip Daniel was waiting for Cheatle as she pulled up to the US Capitol.

Phillip Daniel screamed out, “You failed Cheatle in assassinating Trump! You failed! Satan isn’t all powerful. You’re on the wrong side and reap what you sow. God is good. God is in control, Cheatle!”

Cheatle then proceeded to the Congressional hearing where she refused to answer any important questions.

This was a disgrace.

Watch:

/The Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth sent me to be outside of the Rayburn building here in Washington, D.C. today to rebuke U.S. Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle/ pic.twitter.com/35knL66CB6 — Joseph Phillip Daniel (@JosephPDaniel1) July 22, 2024

It looks more and more that the attempted assassination of President Trump was abetted by the US Secret Service.