More Bad News for Democrats: Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris “Poll Worse Against Trump” than Joe Biden Does! (VIDEO)

On Saturday Mark Mitchell, the lead pollster at Rasmussen, joined Dave Brat on The War Room to discuss the latest polling in the Democrat Party race for president.

Mitchell did not have any good news to share with Democrats.

Joe Biden’s numbers are in the tank. He is losing to President Trump. But Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom are polling worse than Old Joe against Trump in the presidential race.

Mark Mitchell: This isn’t really about Joe Biden. Even going into the debate, 57% of voters said over time, he’s getting less and less mentally sharp. Only 34% said no. But people knew the media was covering it up. 60% of voters said it’s at least somewhat likely. The media is helping cover-up evidence of President Biden’s declining mental sharpness. Now, the media has lost tons and tons of trust, but they still have somewhat more trust with Democrats. Now, we all know the media has thrown their lot in with the establishment candidate, and I think that’s what’s to look at. If you ask me about the race right now, no current suggested Democrat candidate can beat Trump, is close to beating Trump in our numbers, is even really doing better than Biden, to be honest. But what I will say is the most prominent ones, like Newsom and Harris, they actually poll worse against Trump than Joe Biden does. The reason that is, is because of Democrats. Democrats actually have lower favorability for Harris and for Newsom, and the independents or Republicans, very similar numbers with Biden.

This is devastating news for Democrats.

It ought to be a very interesting few weeks ahead!

Via Midnight Rider.

