WILLIAM THE ENFORCER: Heir To British Throne Has Enacted a BAN on His Prodigal Brother Prince Harry Despite King Charles Soft-Hearted Approach

It’s been only days after Prince Harry accepted the ‘Pat Tillman Award for Service’ under unprecedented criticism ranging from Tillman’s mother up to an Admiral and former British Navy Chief.

But the PR nightmare continues for publicity-hungry Harry and Meghan, as it becomes clear just how irretrievably damaged are the ties between him and his King-to-be brother William.

It’s now been reported that the royal family has been urged to ‘sever all ties’ with Harry and Meghan, as he Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘shut out from the Firm’.

When they ceased being ‘working Royals’ in 2020, they launched what was perceived as several attacks on the Royal family through ‘lucrative, high-profile projects’.

Royal commentator Dee Dee Dunleavy told the Post that royals are avoiding any talk of reconciliation and instead are focused on stripping the couple of their royal titles.

New York Post reported:

“’There’s talk that William is the enforcer, the tough guy of the royal family. King Charles is a pushover, I think he’d take Harry back in a heartbeat’, she told Sky News Australia.

‘William’s taken on the role that Prince Phillip had, he was the tough guy. I can see William’s point of view as well, he’s more protective of the upset that Harry caused while the Queen was in her dying weeks. That’s probably why William has such a strong feeling toward Harry, but I just can’t see [Prince Harry rejoining the family] happening’, she added.”

Read: British King Charles and Prince William Furious at Harry for His ‘Unofficial Royal Visit’ to Nigeria

While Dunleavy’s harsh remarks are just one expert’s opinion, they come right after royal commenter Hilary Fordwich’s report that Prince William has effectively ‘banned’ his estranged brother from returning to the royal fold.

The heir to the throne has reportedly refused to speak to Harry ever since “Spare” hit shelves last year.

“’It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold’, [Fordwich] told Fox News.”

King Charles is viewed as the one who may decide otherwise, since he still misses his son and would like to see more of Prince Harry.

“’However, to this day, after the release of ‘Spare’ and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother’, she added.”

Read more: