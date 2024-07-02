Will Latest Video Release by Wisco Rolf, “BIDENFLATION BLUES”, Become a Cult Classic?

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Will new recording by Wisco Rolf “Bidenflation Blues” become a classic?

Wisco Rolf from Wisconsin has become quite the songwriter. Bidenflation Blues may be his best yet. “Wisco” Rolf Lindgren is the Pints and Politics Director of the Republican Party of Dane County in Wisconsin.

Hanna Bettner is the Leader of the Mideast Salsa Dance band.

Here is Bidenflation Blues:

Here are the words to Bidenflation Blues by Wisco Rolf.

Hey Joe Biden

Federal Reserve too

You got me bankrupt

Ya haven’t got a clue You tax away my living

Can’t save a cent

You take all my money

None left to pay my rent I got the blues

Joe Bidenflation blues Ain’t a high-browed democrat

Am Joe Sixpack to you

Grew up eating pizza

Burritos and Mountain Dew You give me that worthless dollar

It’s value is pretty lame

Ready to switch to bitcoin

It’s a lowdown dirty shame I got the blues

Joe Bidenflation blues [blues instrumental] Please cut the regulations

Want my rent real cheap

Want my taxes low

Drowning in debt so deep When you start mandating

You really rigged the game

Prices goin’ up and up and up and up

My check remains the same That’s why I got the blues

Joe Bidenflation blues

Lyrics & vocals by Wisco Rolf, keyboards by Hanna Bettner, dedicated to B.B. King