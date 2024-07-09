Will Joe Biden Drop Out This Weekend? Sen. Manchin Hints at Major Announcement: ‘Wait Until This Weekend for a Better, Clearer View’ (VIDEO)

Speculation mounts over Joe Biden’s political future as former Democrat figure hint at unexpected developments coming this weekend.

In a recent interview, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) suggested that clarity about Biden’s intentions in the upcoming election might soon emerge.

When asked by NBC’s Ryan Nobles about Biden’s capability to continue his campaign and serve another term, Manchin responded evasively, urging the public to “wait until this weekend” for a more definite perspective.

Ryan Nobles: Are you personally confident that he has what it takes to not only continue this election but also to serve for another four years? Joe Manchin: I think that if you just wait until this weekend there’ll be more comes out. I believe that we’ll be able to have a better, clearer view of what’s happening. His health and well-being, I think, should be everyone’s first and foremost concern—his, his family’s, and all of us. He’s fine. Doctors are saying he’s fine, so I’m going to take that for his word and go from there. So I’m just going to wait. I really am.

WATCH:

.@ryanobles: “Are you personally confident that [Biden] has what it takes to not only continue this election but then to serve for another four years?” Sen. Manchin: “If you just wait until this weekend … I believe we’ll be able to have a better, clearer view of what’s… pic.twitter.com/AYqjzh9Ngb — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 8, 2024

This ambiguous response has sparked speculation among social media users, who have asked, “What’s happening this weekend?”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that top Democrats want Biden to step down by the end of the week.

Axios on Sunday dropped an explosive report that a fast-growing number of Democrats are begging and plotting an intervention as Dementia Joe refuses to quit the Presidential race. They want everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to persuade Biden to drop out by this Friday.

Top Democrats want Biden out by then because they hope he will endorse Harris as his successor and help ward off an all-out brawl at the Democratic Convention in Chicago for the nomination.

“The sh*t is going to hit the fan on Monday when Congress returns,” a House Democrat told Axios. “People are scared about their own races. But they’re also worried about the country, and about democracy.”

Several House members are reportedly close to speaking out publicly or signing letters telling Biden to give up. According to the outlet, these conversations will heat up this week.

A top Democrat operative told Axios that the only person oblivious to Biden’s perilous political position is Biden himself.

Read more: