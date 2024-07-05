“Why Not Let Someone Younger Take the Country Forward?!” – Angry Joe Biden Gets Testy with Reporters Asking If He Will Drop Out of 2024 Race (VIDEO)

Joe Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the tarmac as he was departing Wisconsin en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

Earlier Friday Biden spoke to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.

Biden’s goal was to quell doubts and prove he is capable of being in the White House for four more years.

Of course, his plan totally backfired. Biden doesn’t even know what year it is.

“I’ll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! And by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!” Biden shouted.

Biden shuffled onto the tarmac, ready to go back to his basement bunker in Wilmington, Delaware.

Reporters peppered Biden with questions about calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his poor debate performance.

“Have you spoken to members of Congress?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I have!” Biden said. “At least 20! They’re telling me to stay in the race!”

Biden got testy with reporters and told them they’re “wrong about everything,” so he wont’ be dropping out of the race.

“Are you going to drop out of the race or are you completely ruling that out?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Completely ruling that out,” Biden said.

Another reporter asked Biden if he will debate Trump again.

“I hope he’ll debate me … I’m committing now, absolutely!” Biden said.

“Why not let someone younger take the country forward?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Why do I need a succession plan for?” Biden said.

