White House Physician Dr. O’Connor Releases Update on Biden’s Health Amid Demands For Proof of Life

White House physician Dr. O’Connor provided an update to Joe Biden’s health amid speculation he may be terminal.

Last Wednesday Joe Biden announced he tested positive for Covid. He said he would be isolating as he recovers.

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public he was struggling to walk.

Joe Biden needed help getting into his presidential motorcade after he deplaned Wednesday night.

Is Biden even alive?

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino asked for proof of life.

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.


Frank Biden

Frank Biden suggested Joe Biden is terminal.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

Frank Biden’s statement to CBS News set the internet ablaze. People are demanding proof of life.

The Biden family threw Frank Biden under the bus after he said the quiet part out loud.

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother in weeks. What he said…is completely untrue,” a source ‘close to the Biden family’ (probably Nurse Jill) told CBS News.

We have not seen Joe Biden since last week. No photos. No videos.

Dr. O’Connor released an update to Biden’s health and claimed his oxygen levels are normal.

“President Biden completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear,” Dr. O’Connor wrote.

“The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties,” O’Connor added.

Who believes this?

