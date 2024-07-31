Weird: Drag Queens for Kamala Launch Music Video

The talking point from the marketing geniuses in the Harris campaign is to paint a father, huband, and Marine Veteran JD Vance, as “weird.”

But, like everything the radical left does, look at what they accuse others of because that is surely what they actually are doing and who they actually are.

As for the “weird” moniker? That seems to apply more aptly to those coalescing around the Harris campaign.

A group of drag queens, “Drag Queens for Kamala,” have launched a “music video” to “help” the Democratic presidential candidate and push identity politics.

One drag queen sings, “She’ll get bills passed in Congress that’ll protect me and you.”

Another, in a rendition of Peggy Lee’s jazz single “I’m a Woman,” sings, “Black, white, Latino, or LGBTQ.”

Drag queens for Kamala. I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/NsGFZD1yfW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Users on X shared things that are far weirder than a Marine veteran.

“JD Vance is weird” – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

It makes sense that Kamala opened her campaign on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.