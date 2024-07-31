Weird: Drag Queens for Kamala Launch Music Video

by
Drag Queens for Kamala/Image: Video screenshot.

The talking point from the marketing geniuses in the Harris campaign is to paint a father, huband, and Marine Veteran JD Vance, as “weird.”

But, like everything the radical left does, look at what they accuse others of because that is surely what they actually are doing and who they actually are.

As for the “weird” moniker? That seems to apply more aptly to those coalescing around the Harris campaign.

A group of drag queens, “Drag Queens for Kamala,”  have launched a “music video” to “help” the Democratic presidential candidate and push identity politics.

One drag queen sings, “She’ll get bills passed in Congress that’ll protect me and you.”

Another, in a rendition of Peggy Lee’s jazz single “I’m a Woman,” sings, “Black, white, Latino, or LGBTQ.”

Watch:

Users on X shared things that are far weirder than a Marine veteran.

It makes sense that Kamala opened her campaign on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

