WAYNE ROOT: The Choice of Kamala Makes No Sense. It’s a Terrible Mistake. But Democrats Have Something Up Their Sleeve. Something Very Evil and Shocking is Coming.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Donald J. Trump is not supposed to be alive. It’s literally a miracle that President Trump is still standing. There was clearly a conspiracy by the highest levels of government, the Deep State, DC Swamp and Democrats to have him murdered on Saturday, July 13th.

Only divine intervention kept their plan from working.

Trump was winning by a landslide, destroying Joe Biden in every poll, and about to preside over the most popular and successful political convention in history while unifying the entire country.

But the forces of evil running our country thought they had the solution- eliminate him.

The Deep State is in shock that Trump survived, let alone turn lemons into lemonade. The assassination attempt gave Trump the most heroic, iconic image in the history of modern American politics.

Everything that has happened since has been a result of the shock, panic and desperation of the Democrats and Deep State. They needed to come up with a Plan B fast.

First, Biden just happened to suffer a serious “medical emergency” in Las Vegas. Next, Nancy Pelosi read him “the riot act” and threatened to enforce the 25thamendment to have him forcibly removed from office. Biden’s family agreed to his resignation and hastily produced a letter of resignation with a signature that clearly doesn’t match Biden’s.

Next this panicked Deep State cabal quickly anointed Vice President Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement, and twisted the arms of everyone in the Democrat Party to endorse her- despite serious misgivings.

Except the Obamas.

Now Democrats appear to be stuck with the cackling moron- clearly the worst candidate in history. Back in the 2020 presidential race, Kamala couldn’t attract one delegate and was forced to drop out. She couldn’t even attract black support as the only black candidate in a Democrat primary dominated by black voters.

Then she went onto become the most unpopular Vice President in modern history; lower in the polls than even Biden (the most unpopular president in a century); failing at every assignment; loathed by her boss Joe Biden (who rarely spoke to her); and despised by everyone that worked for her too (92% of her staff quit).

Clearly “Everyone Hates Kamala.”

This is who Democrats have chosen to lead the battle against a formidable President Trump? It makes no sense. Don’t take my word for it. The NY Times recently analyzed every contender to replace Biden and declared Kamala “the least electable.”

Clearly, they’ve made a terrible error, forced by the panic from Trump’s miraculous survival.

The question is “What Comes Next?”

The first poll by Harris X/Forbes shows Trump winning by double digits. Thirteen polls at Real Clear Politics all give the lead to Trump. 13-0 to start is a pretty good indicator Kamala’s honeymoon is already over.

More important is the opinion of the bettors- who are far more accurate than polls. Polymarket bettors give Trump an insurmountable 35-point lead. In individual swing states, the bettors give Trump 30-point leads in Nevada and Arizona, a 40-point lead in Georgia and a 42-point lead in North Carolina.

Which means the bettors (who put their money where their mouth is) think Kamala has literally no chance at victory.

Something is wrong. Democrats must have something up their sleeve. Because this decision to back Kamala makes no sense. And they’re too smart and cunning to make an unforced error like this.

But maybe, just maybe, the answer is…

They don’t care who the candidate is. Anyone will do. Even the least electable choice.

Is the goal now to plan and coordinate crisis and chaos for the Fall election season, to distract from Democrats pulling off another rigged and stolen election?

What evil plans could be on the menu?

First, will Biden soon step down from the presidency? That would make Kamala the incumbent President of the United States, and the first female president.

Next up on the menu is almost certainly a new pandemic. Pick your poison- a resurgence of Covid, Bird Flu, or some as-yet- unnamed, undecided new health panic. This is how Democrats and Deep State traitors open the door to massive cheating with fake mail-in ballots, no Voter ID and no signature match.

Next on the menu is registering 20 to 30 million illegal alien invaders after promising them the world- $10,000 Visa cards, free phones, free lawyers, free housing, free school, free healthcare, tons of welfare and food stamps, and a promise of no deportation.

But Democrats and the Deep State may have a second job for this army of illegals. Will they ask these millions of military-age males to stir up a hornet’s nest of rioting, looting, torching and anarchy in the streets (and on elite college campuses) this Fall?

Democrats love to confuse voters with “the fog of war.” With any luck, this could put the entire nation into shock, despair, fear, intimidation and even lockdown as the election approaches.

Next comes a real war- World War 3. All Democrats and the Deep State need is China threatening Taiwan, Iran threatening Israel, and Russia threatening Europe. More “weapons of mass distraction” to scare and distract the voters, and perhaps even get them to rally around the Democrat President (by then, almost certainly President Kamala Harris).

And we can all expect at least one more assassination attempt on President Trump before November.

Trust me, all or parts of this plan will be carried out in the coming weeks.

With a DEI candidate as weak, incompetent, unqualified and thoroughly unlikeable as Kamala Harris, this is the only way Democrats can hope to hold onto power; stay in control of trillions of dollars of government spending and government contracts; and stay out of prison.

I don’t understand this “Kamala decision,” it makes no sense. But this much I can guarantee- Democrats and the Deep State have something up their sleeve.

Something very evil and shocking is coming.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Watch Wayne’s new TV Show, “The ROOT Reaction” weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America’s Voice TV, and Wayne’s weekend “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America’s Voice TV. Watch at RealAmericasVoice.com, or at Rumble, Roku, Pluto, Apple, Dish TV Ch 219, or go to RootforAmerica.com to watch.