WATCH: Top Biden Campaign Spox Runs to CNN to Put Out Fires Amid Latest Rumor Biden Told Allies He “May Not Be Able to Salvage His Candidacy”

The Biden campaign is in turmoil as Democrats and left-wing media outlets call for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance.

The knives are out for Joe Biden with 125 days until Election Day.

Joe Biden won all 50 state primary elections and is the presumptive Democrat nominee for president. Media elites are now trying push Joe Biden out with just weeks to go until he is set to be formally nominated.

The New York Times on Wednesday morning published a report claiming Joe Biden told his allies that he “may not be able to salvage his candidacy.”

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” the ally said of Biden according to The Times.

Democrats are calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after he bombed last week’s debate.

Senior Biden campaign officials are quietly pushing Kamala Harris as the top choice to replace Joe Biden if he drops out of the 2024 presidential race.

Top Biden campaign spox Quentin Fulks raced to CNN to put out another fire.

Quentin Fulks denied Biden told allies he may not be able to salvage his candidacy.

“That is false. There are a number of rumors floating out there. The President is in this race to win it. He is the Democrat nominee,” Fulks said.

