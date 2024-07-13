WATCH: Massive Crowd Lines up for Trump’s Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania as Biden Camps Out in His Delaware Basement

by
Trump delivers remarks to a MASSIVE crowd in Butler, PA on October 31, 2020

A massive crowd of Trump supporters showed up this morning in Butler, Pennsylvania, before doors to Trump’s upcoming rally opened, with temperatures reaching the high 80s and 50% humidity.

Thousands of supporters were lined up to see the President return to Butler before doors opened at 1 pm ET.

Trump’s last visit to Butler on Halloween in 2020 was a hit.

October 31, 2020:

More from Brick Suit:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden flew to Detroit, Michigan to hold a rally on Friday and struggled to fill a high school gym.

It was so pathetic that they had to hang a US flag to hide the empty seats behind the stage.

Joe then flew back to his home in Delaware, where he will remain camped out as his wife and Kamala Harris hold events in Pennsylvania today.

President Trump will likely comment on Biden’s rapid mental decline, as seen earlier this week at the NATO summit and dumpster fire press conference Thursday. Trump roasted Biden on Friday with an epic meme and trolled him for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC.

EPIC! Trump Trolls Biden’s Mix up of Zelensky and Putin With Hilarious Meme

Trump may also continue to drop hints and draw more attention to next week's major announcement of a Vice Presidential pick.

Trump is scheduled to announce his running mate choice at some point during the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is confirmed that Trump will hold a fundraiser next Friday with his mystery "Nominee for Vice President."

Stay tuned at The Gateway Pundit for a live feed of President Trump's speech at 5 pm ET.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

