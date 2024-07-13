WATCH: Massive Crowd Lines up for Trump’s Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania as Biden Camps Out in His Delaware Basement

A massive crowd of Trump supporters showed up this morning in Butler, Pennsylvania, before doors to Trump’s upcoming rally opened, with temperatures reaching the high 80s and 50% humidity.

Thousands of supporters were lined up to see the President return to Butler before doors opened at 1 pm ET.

Trump’s last visit to Butler on Halloween in 2020 was a hit.

Donald Trump is back in Butler, PA for a rally this evening Throwback to his Halloween 2020 rally in Butler. One of the greatest rally aesthetics of all time pic.twitter.com/c9EIMkZBcM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

October 31, 2020:

President Trump’s rally in Butler PA is gonna be hot later today, but Joe Biden is already cooked! pic.twitter.com/HpaWW2fpSQ — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 13, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden flew to Detroit, Michigan to hold a rally on Friday and struggled to fill a high school gym.

It was so pathetic that they had to hang a US flag to hide the empty seats behind the stage.

Joe then flew back to his home in Delaware, where he will remain camped out as his wife and Kamala Harris hold events in Pennsylvania today.

President Trump will likely comment on Biden’s rapid mental decline, as seen earlier this week at the NATO summit and dumpster fire press conference Thursday. Trump roasted Biden on Friday with an epic meme and trolled him for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC.

Trump may also continue to drop hints and draw more attention to next week's major announcement of a Vice Presidential pick.

Trump is scheduled to announce his running mate choice at some point during the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is confirmed that Trump will hold a fundraiser next Friday with his mystery "Nominee for Vice President."

