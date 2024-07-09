WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out to See President Trump in 87 Degree Heat at Trump National Doral Miami – Start Time is 7 PM ET

by

President Trump on Tuesday evening is holding a rally at Trump National Doral Miami.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.

THOUSANDS of supporters came out to see President Trump in 87 degree heat!

Maria Herrera from Gateway Hispanic is attending the rally tonight.

More from the rally.

WATCH LIVE:

