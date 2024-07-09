WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out to See President Trump in 87 Degree Heat at Trump National Doral Miami – Start Time is 7 PM ET

President Trump on Tuesday evening is holding a rally at Trump National Doral Miami.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.

THOUSANDS of supporters came out to see President Trump in 87 degree heat!

More video from Trump’s Doral rally… Thousands turn out to see President Trump in 87 degree heat ☀️ pic.twitter.com/nWSzRiQztg — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 9, 2024

Maria Herrera from Gateway Hispanic is attending the rally tonight.

MASSIVE CROWD assembled to see their favorite President speak this evening at a historic rally being held at Trump National Doral Miami! pic.twitter.com/AuSQZRcApu — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) July 9, 2024

More from the rally.

President @realDonaldTrump en route to a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami pic.twitter.com/I6Q0CAhSHe — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 9, 2024

WATCH LIVE: