WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out to See President Trump in 87 Degree Heat at Trump National Doral Miami – Start Time is 7 PM ET

President Trump on Tuesday evening is holding a rally at Trump National Doral Miami.
Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.
THOUSANDS of supporters came out to see President Trump in 87 degree heat!
More video from Trump’s Doral rally… Thousands turn out to see President Trump in 87 degree heat ☀️ pic.twitter.com/nWSzRiQztg
— The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 9, 2024
Maria Herrera from Gateway Hispanic is attending the rally tonight.
MASSIVE CROWD assembled to see their favorite President speak this evening at a historic rally being held at Trump National Doral Miami! pic.twitter.com/AuSQZRcApu
— Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) July 9, 2024
More from the rally.
President @realDonaldTrump en route to a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami pic.twitter.com/I6Q0CAhSHe
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 9, 2024
