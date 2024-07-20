WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Takes the Stage in Grand Rapids, Michigan in First Rally Since Attempted Assassination- 5 PM ET Start Time

President Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan just one week after an attempt on his life.

JD Vance joined Trump in their first joint appearance on the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Michigan.

The rally is being held at Van Andel Arena which accommodates 12,000 people.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor is reporting from Grand Rapids today.

Supporters react to Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance of Ohio at President Trump rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/E6IIFZoHRj — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 20, 2024

Supporters lined the street more than 8 hours before the rally was set to begin.

Eight hours before Trump speaks in Michigan, the line to get in wraps around two sides of the arena. pic.twitter.com/D3N1e6CUBi — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 20, 2024

According to TGP’s Kristinn Taylor who is on scene in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the line to get into the rally is three miles long!

President Trump took the stage at 5:20 PM ET.

Watch live on RSBN: