Watch Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore Crack Up Over Biden at the Debate and the Hypocrite Media Figures Who Hyped Him (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan had comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore on his podcast this week and they had a great time laughing at Joe Biden’s performance in last week’s debate.

The two also took special care to mock the media types who hyped Biden’s abilities right up to the day of the debate, singling out Joe Scarborough of MSNBC in particular.

They even played videos of Scarborough famously telling his audience that Biden is better than he has ever been.

Transcript via Sportskeeda:

(ROGAN): “Like, some of the things that are stupid are so stupid like, when you see [Joe] Biden, (imitates Biden’s voice) ‘We beat Medicare’ (laughs). Thank you, Mr. President! And then they smash-cut like how the f**k is that real? The guy locks up like Windows 95, stammers for 15 seconds, and then he says ‘we beat Medicare.”… “So it’s very clear watching Joe Biden talk – very clear – that he’s not making all his decisions and someone writes his stuff down. We’ve seen the cue cards that he has. They tell him what to say. We see him read teleprompters and say ‘end of quote’… So we know there’s no f**king way he’s the man behind the machine. So there’s a bunch of people that work for him that are essentially running the country. And those people don’t want to lose that position…”

More via Twitter/X:

(DORE): “No one has ever loved Joe Biden. He’s always been a joke and a punch line. And the idea that this is somehow Joe Biden’s truth-telling against Donald Trump. The first time Joe Biden ran for president, he had to drop out because he was exposed for being a pathological liar. He said he graduated at the top of his class. He graduated at the bottom. He said he had three majors. He said he was chosen as the most outstanding in his class. It was all lies. And then he got caught plagiarizing their speeches and their life story. Who does that?”

Watch the whole thing below:

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore laugh at the media's coverage of President Joe Biden following his disastrous debate performance.@joerogan: "When you see Biden, 'We beat Medicare.' And they go, thank you, Mr. President. How is that real? The guy locks up like Windows 95, stammers for… pic.twitter.com/3HY5mMApsE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 5, 2024

It’s impossible not to laugh at all of this.