WATCH: Joe Biden Addresses the Nation — Refuses to Call Trump Shooting an ‘Assassination Attempt’

Joe Biden finally addressed the nation about the shooting of former President Donald Trump — but refused to call it an assassination attempt.

Trump was shot in the face at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Biden spoke from Rehoboth Beach in Delaware at approximately 8:15 p.m. local time. Trump was shot roughly two hours earlier at 6:11 p.m.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” Biden said.

Biden continued, “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

After giving the very brief statement, a reporter asked Biden if he would classify the shooting as an “assassination attempt.”

REPORTER: “Do you think this was an assassination attempt?” BIDEN: “I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts.” pic.twitter.com/YrE4yqqdL2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

“I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” Biden replied, before wandering off of the stage while appearing lost and confused.