WATCH: Jake Tapper Compares Joe Biden to Famous Movie Character Who Doesn’t Know He’s Already Dead

While discussing the increasing calls for Joe Biden to withdraw his bid for the 2024 presidential nomination, CNN’s Jake Tapper compared him to a famous movie character who does not realize that he is dead until the film’s end.

The leftist anchor made the brutal comparison on Thursday’s episode of The Lead.

“Meanwhile, events no less momentous are playing out in Delaware where President Biden is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid, we’re told,” Tapper said.

Tapper continued, “To hear top Democrats tell it, President Biden is like Bruce Willis’ character in the movie The Sixth Sense. He is the only one who seems unaware of his grim fate.”

"Unaware of his grim fate." CNN anchor Jake Tapper gets morbid talking about President Biden, compares him to a movie character who doesn't know he's dead.

In the film, Willis plays a character named Malcolm Crowe, who is completely unaware that he is dead until the end.

“Former President Obama has told allies recently that Biden’s chances of winning have greatly diminished,” Tapper continued. “Interesting choice of words.”

The calls for Biden to withdraw mainly come from his party’s top leaders.

On Thursday, it was reported that former President Barack Obama has been expressing his concern about the viability of his candidacy to fellow Democrat leaders.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday:

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking.

According to reports, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer privately asked Biden to withdraw on Saturday. His meeting came about a week after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her concerns about him staying in the race.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has also reportedly expressed his concerns directly to Biden, and Rep. Adam Schiff joined the chorus on Wednesday.

“President Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads,” Schiff told the Los Angeles Times. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff told the Times that the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone,” but he is urging Biden “to pass the torch” and “secure his legacy of leadership” by stepping aside for someone who can beat Trump.

The congressman told the newspaper that he would support whoever is the nominee, even if it remains Biden.

Biden has continued to insist that he is not willing to step aside.