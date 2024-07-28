WATCH: Feeble Biden Escorted by Son Hunter and Sister Valerie en Route to Camp David

Joe Biden was escorted by his son Hunter and sister Valerie as he departed the White House en route to Camp David for the weekend.

Biden has barely been seen in public after dropping out of the 2024 race last weekend.

81-year-old Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office last week after Obama forced him out of the race. He did not say why he exited the 2024 race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Viewers noticed a bruise on Biden’s chin and possible facial paralysis after he disappeared for several days.

The bruise on Biden’s face comes amid reports he had a medical emergency in Vegas earlier this month and raced back to Joint Base Andrews after abruptly canceling a campaign event in Nevada.

Hunter Biden, who has been a fixture at the White House lately, escorted his father to Marine One to spend the weekend at Camp David in Maryland.

Valerie Biden also joined Joe Biden.

Biden looked frail as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

As usual, he did not answer any questions from reporters.

WATCH:

Biden is escorted by his degenerate son, Hunter, as they depart on another taxpayer-funded weekend getaway. Biden doesn’t even know what year it is — a decline covered up by Crooked Kamala.pic.twitter.com/qXzVD6cGs9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2024

Kamala Harris has been out on the campaign trail after stealing Joe Biden’s delegates.

The Democrats will hold their DNC convention next month in Chicago where Harris will be coronated.