WATCH: Dementia Joe Biden’s Visit to Black Church In Philly Turns into a Disaster After Bishop Excuses His Cognitive Decline as “Stammering”

Joe Biden attempted to reboot his faltering campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday and unsurprisingly embarrassed himself once again.

As ABC News reported, Dementia Joe visited Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, a historically black church in northwest Philadelphia and was greeted warmly by the church bishop and the parishioners.

The bishop also attempted to dismiss Biden’s cognitive decline by claiming he has an issue with stammering.

“I don’t know why it is that you want to make an issue of the president and his condition with stammering and not being able, at certain times, to bring forth words,” he claimed.

From the pulpit of the church Biden is attending: “I don’t know why it is that you want to make an issue of the president and his condition with stammering and not being able, at certain times, to bring forth words…” (Because it isn’t “stammering” — it’s cognitive decline) pic.twitter.com/j67ZkWBD8z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

But Biden quickly proved him wrong when he rose to address the congregation and promptly slurred his words.

“I wanna thank, uhh, thank you uh, for uh, you know, I said, bishop, it’s good to be home,” Biden said.

BIDEN: “I wanna thank, uhh, thank you uh, for uh, you know, I said, bishop, it’s good to be home” pic.twitter.com/PxzDW0u4nC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

After gathering his “thoughts,” Biden proceeded to once again repeat his lie about his involvement with the black church during the civil rights movement. As the Gateway Pundit has reported, there is no record of him attending a black church during that time.

Biden once again falsely claims he’d go to a black church in Delaware during the civil rights movement to make “plans for what we’re gonna do to change the situation” pic.twitter.com/doBWcfOcjE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

The pastor then told the audience (including Biden) to stand together to sing. A befuddled Biden sat frozen for almost half a minute before finally rising to his feet.

WATCH:

JUST IN: President Biden sits in a trance for a whopping 25 seconds at a Philadelphia church after the pastor told everyone to stand up. The awkward moment came as Biden headed to Pennsylvania for multiple campaign stops. It’s unclear what exactly Biden was looking at or… pic.twitter.com/F9N3QM5Q3s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2024

Biden then absentmindedly looked around the church for several more seconds while standing with his handlers nowhere in sight.

Biden’s church visit concluded with him getting lost as he left the building.