WATCH: Dem NYC Councilwoman Caught on Video Biting NYPD Officer During Clash at Homeless Shelter Protest

A Democrat New York City councilwoman was caught on camera biting an NYPD officer during a clash at a homeless shelter protest.

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang, 38, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the incident, including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly, second-degree harassment, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred at a Wednesday protest called “Residents Against Homeless Shelters” in Gravesend. The participants were protesting the noise from the construction of a large shelter planned to house 150 homeless men.

BREAKING: NYC Councilwoman Susan Zhuang (D) caught on video BITING an NYPD officer pic.twitter.com/hy05ZVC67g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 18, 2024

The New York Post reports:

Zhuang, 38, allegedly tried to prevent officers from arresting another woman at the protest grabbing and pushing police barricades into cops — then bit Deputy Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Frank DiGiacomo on the arm when he attempted to pull the councilwoman away from the barriers, law enforcement sources said. Police confirmed on the phone to The Post that “multiple officers were assaulted” in the Wednesday morning demonstration and that several other demonstrators were also taken into custody. Footage of Zhuang’s arrest shows the lawmaker cable-tied to a barricade while screaming incoherently as police attempt to take her into custody.

The bite broke the skin and left cuts and tooth marks on DiGiacomo’s arm. The officer had to be treated with an “anti-viral cocktail” and a tetanus shot.

Zhuang is scheduled to appear in court on October 15.

The councilwoman’s attorney, Sarah Krissoff, told the press outside the courthouse that she does not expect the charges to stick.

“I’m confident that once the facts and circumstances come out about what happened this morning, the case will not proceed,” Krissoff said outside the courtroom. “We will wait for that process to unfold and do not want to get into the facts at this time.”

“A lot of times during the course of arrests things happen,” Krissoff said of the allegation. “An attack on a police officer constitutes a felony charge and it’s charged as a felony. But I expect that the case will not proceed as charged.”

Krissoff claimed that Zhuang was injured during the scuffle.

“During the course of the event, she was injured,” Krissoff said. “She has back pain and bruises on her legs, her arms and on her wrists.”

Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, who attended the arraignment, also defended Zhuang by claiming that she had been attacked while helping an elderly woman.

“From the video, you will see that she was attacked,” Hermelyn said, according to the Post’s report. “They grabbed her, choked her. And we don’t know who. We are not making allegations… When you’re in the midst of all of that, things happen.”