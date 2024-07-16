WATCH: Conservative Reporter Startles NBC’s Kristen Welker With a Question Regarding NBC Downplaying Trump’s Near-Assassination – Welker Then Flees the Scene

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

NBC News was one of many networks that initially downplayed Trump’s near death, reporting that there were just popping noises at the rally rather than gunshots.

Conservative Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez decided to confront liberal NBC reporter and Meet The Press host Kristen Welker at the RNC Convention on Monday about her network’s irresponsible reporting, which stunned her. The look on Welker’s face is priceless.

Instead of answering, Welker fled away from “danger.”

WATCH:

I just confronted Kristen Welker of @NBCNews and asked her what her response was to NBC’s reporting that the attempted assassination against President Donald Trump was just “popping noises” She refused to comment as did the rest of the NBC crew in tow | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/sZvWeDLekS — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 16, 2024

Hernandez: Excuse me, Kristen, I have a question. NBC reported that when Trump was (nearly) assassinated, it was popping noises that were initially reported. Would you like to respond to that? Welker (stunned): Excuse me. (proceeds to walk away with her handlers before stopping) Hernandez: This is Kristen Welker of NBC News right behind me, the exact same network (approaches Welker sideways, who then flees with her staff) that reported after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that it was just popping noises. Kristen, would you like to say anything?

By this time, Welker is already gone, having scurried away like a coward at the sight of a real reporter asking a tough question.