WATCH: Chris Christie Shocks The View Hosts by Announcing He’s Not Voting for Trump or Biden

Former New Jersey Governor and twice-failed presidential candidate Chris Christie shocked the hosts on The View by announcing that he would not be voting for former President Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Christie was brought on The View on Friday to offer his reaction to the Republican National Convention as a token “Republican” who dislikes Trump.

As Christie continued to make it clear that he is not a fan of Trump, co-host Ana Navarro asked if he would be crossing the aisle to vote Democrat in November.

“I know you’re not voting for Trump, would you vote for a Democratic ticket?” Navarro asked.

“Right now, I’m not voting for either. I’m just not. I can’t. One guy is completely mentally incompetent to do the job —” Christie began. He was interrupted by jeers from the hosts.

“But you have to vote!” co-host Joy Behar cried out.

“I’ll vote down ticket. I don’t have to vote, no,” Christie replied.

View hosts lose it after Chris Christie dares to say he may not vote for a Republican or Democrat in November. “You can’t throw away your vote!” https://t.co/GmwdWICzKw pic.twitter.com/GlebVpdeZ8 — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) July 19, 2024

Sunny Hostin interjected, “You can’t throw away your vote! I asked you the last time you were on, Chris, and you’re going to sit this one out.”

“Don’t you think it’s rich for you to tell the Democrats that they’ve got to get rid of their nominee when you’re not willing to vote for any of their nominees?” Navarro asked.

Christie replied, “Wait a second, you just asked me who I’m voting for now; Biden is the nominee. Let me see what the Democrats do.”

“This is not the time to sit it out, governor!” Hostin said.

Christie recommended that Kamala Harris choose a moderate running mate like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to lure in some Republicans.

Navarro asked if he would vote for that ticket.

“Don’t know. Let me see what they have to say,” Christie said. “I’m sorry that I care for what people stand for. I apologize.”