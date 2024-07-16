WATCH: Biden Calls Trump a ‘Real Danger to the Country’ — Whines About Rural Voters with ‘F Biden’ Signs

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Joe Biden whined about rural voters with “F Biden” signs.

Discussing rural voters, Biden said, “I’ve never seen a circumstance where you ride through certain rural areas of the country and people have signs… Trump signs… little signs with ‘F Biden,’ with a little kid standing there putting up his middle finger.”

Biden added, “That’s the kind of stuff that’s just inflammatory and vicious.”

The president complained that these signs and gestures are different than saying you “disagree with Trump’s tax policies.”

Biden — completely incoherent — blames President Trump’s supporters in “rural areas of the country” for their “viciousness” against him pic.twitter.com/Z16X410dbG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

In a separate interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Biden referred to Trump as a “danger to the country” and “to democracy.”

Biden’s interview with Speedy Morman was conducted on Friday before the assassination attempt against Trump and aired on Monday.

BREAKING: In the interview the Biden campaign didn’t want you to see, Biden calls Trump a danger to the country and democracy. His cognitive decline is clear as he stated Barack asked him to be VP in 2020, “In 2020, when Barack asked me to be vice president, I joined him.” pic.twitter.com/tihZDgX9TY — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 15, 2024

The assassination attempt left one rallygoer dead and two others critically injured, though they are now in stable condition and recovering.