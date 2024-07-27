War on Women: Fans in Uproar as Trans Athletes (Bio Males) Make Undeserved History By Sweeping the Podium at Prestigious Women’s Cycling Championship Race

This is the future a Kamala Harris regime envisions even as the candidate vows to protect women from ‘evil’ conservatives.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Transgender (bio Males) swept the board in a 1-2-3 finish at a prestigious women’s cycle race over the weekend called the Madison at Washington’s Marymoor Grand Prix. The race occurred on July 19 in Redmond, Washington, at the Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome.

This marks the first time trans “women” are known to have had a place on every podium spot in a cycling race. The two-person teams featured one biological woman racing with a biological male.

Jordan Lothrop took the gold, having previously competed against fellow men in his native Canada last year.

Second place went to Jenna Lingwood, who raced as a male until 2017. He is now a member of the Oregon-based women’s cyclocross squad Team S&M, according to the Mail.

The Post Millennial notes Lingwood was also previously named in a 2023 amicus brief filed by a 35-time winner on the national cyclocross circuit, Hannah Arensman, in the Supreme Court. Arensman stated that she had retired from cycling after being forced to compete against biological males like Lingwood.

Eva Lin, who used to race as Henry Lin for San Jose State University’s men’s team, finished third. He had not achieved any notable successes until switching to the school’s women’s team in 2022.

The following runner-up teams were comprised of only women.

Cycling fans were disgusted by these men stealing glory and for the women who assisted them:

Truly disgusting. They have no shame. — Sarah Johnson (@ReceiptsSarah) July 22, 2024

These men have no shame. These women, on the other hand, have no backbone. Stop competing in women’s races against cheating men. All this would be over on a couple of months. Worldwide. — Marley McDermott (@kilgefin) July 22, 2024

Cheating is what did it.

Perhaps they could also sabotage the women’s bikes or get a lift in a van… — Liz Jones (@LizJone55098804) July 22, 2024

Disgusting cheats and that includes the women that paired up with men to win a women’s race. — King Midas (@KingMidas4ever) July 22, 2024

I hope this is not an accredited sport it just looks like blatant cheating to me! Says so much about the male psyche to me! What empty ‘wins’! Embarrassing for everyone concerned! — Angry Bird (@Anthea61618490) July 22, 2024

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, cycling’s governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) back in 2023 changed their policy on transgender athletes, barring biological males from being able to compete in the female category.

They will now be competing in a new category called men/open.

USA Cycling followed suit in January by introducing new policies regarding men competing in women’s sports. As the Post Millennial reports, those wanting to compete as women must undergo “elite athlete fairness evaluations” by independent medical panels and prove their testosterone levels have been below 2.5 nanomoles per liter for at least 24 months.

Those competing at the amateur level just need to complete a “self-identity verification request,” however.