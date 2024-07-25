VP for Fraternal Order of Police Warns Kamala Harris Would Be “An Unmitigated Disaster for Public Safety in This Country” If She Becomes President (Watch)

Joe Gamaldi, the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police and an active Houston Police Department lieutenant, presented a chilling image of what will happen to the safety of Americans if Kamala Harris is elected president.

Gamaldi told Fox News, “Let’s be clear about something: If Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States, she will be an unmitigated disaster for public safety in this country.”

“She has loudly and proudly supported bail reform and has even donated and encouraged other people to donate to a fund that helped get murderers, rapists, people who were shooting people in the streets, out on bail,” he said.

“We’re not talking about helping bail out the mom who stole a candy bar from the store to help feed her kids; we’re talking about violent criminals.”

Joseph Imperatrice, an NYPD detective and founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, underscored Gamaldi’s concerns.

“America needs a leader that’s going to keep bad guys behind bars, and unfortunately, Kamala Harris hasn’t done that,” he said. “It was proven during the riots by intentionally bailing out the bad guys.” “This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue, this is a humanitarian issue,” Imperatrice said. “This is an accountability issue.”

During her tenure as Attorney General of California, Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for $2 a day for cheap California state labor.

Harris also promoted the Minnesota Bail Fund after the George Floyd riots in 2020, which is responsible for bailing out murderers and rapists.

At least two of the murderers that Kamala Harris helped bail out of prison went on to murder again.