Victor Reacts: You Have to Actually Be Insane to Believe This (VIDEO)

The gaslighting and lies continue as Democrats try to convince the American people that the economy is actually doing wonderful.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

A new survey from Bankrate reveals the sad truth about how Americans feel drowning in Joe Biden’s economy.

According to the survey, Americans feel they need to earn at least $186,000 per year to feel secure in an economy hammered by high interest rates, low homeownership, rising rent and home costs, and rising consumer costs like food and gas.

Unfortunately, for the vast majority of the population, only 6% of U.S. adults actually reach at least that threshold.

Federal data shows the median family income is between $51,500 and $86,000, less than half of what those polled said is needed to feel secure.

And, according to a previous Bankrate poll, Americans aren’t looking to live lavishly.  They are simply hoping to live comfortably and unburdened by financial worries.

While Americans suffer, the Biden administration continues its relentless efforts to gaslight Americans on how his disastrous policing is ruining the country and putting the American Dream out of reach for the majority of people.

No one actually believes that our economy is doing great. All the gaslighting and lying in the world is not going to change the lived experience of the average American. We all know that Joe Biden destroyed our economy.

 

