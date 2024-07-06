Victor Reacts: What is a Parkinson’s Expert Doing at the White House? (VIDEO)

If you weren’t concerned about Joe Biden’s cognitive fitness before, you may be now. Joe Biden’s doctor met with a top Parkinson’s Disease expert at the White House clinic.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

A top neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease met with President Biden’s personal physician at the White House earlier this year.

Visitor logs reviewed by The New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a renowned Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, had a meeting with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, and another doctor at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

Dr. Cannard is a respected authority on Parkinson’s disease and has served as the “neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit” since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cannard actively participates in clinical research with his colleagues at Vanderbilt University, collaborating on studies involving Deep Brain Stimulation therapy for early-stage Parkinson’s Disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, “In the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, your face may show little or no expression. Your arms may not swing when you walk. Your speech may become soft or slurred.”

O’Connor concluded, despite Biden’s obvious physical struggles, he is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The examination did NOT include a cognitive assessment test. The White House was probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.