Victor Reacts: The War on Christianity Continues (VIDEO)

The war on Christianity continues with a disgusting mockery of the Lord’s supper as the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony. In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper. A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.

NEW: The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. Instead of bringing people together, the planners of the event… pic.twitter.com/5nUSmE72Oe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2024

Whatever this filth is has become the official religion of the Western World. It is no wonder that the rest of the world hates us. This is a slap in the face to the over 2 billion Christians in the world.