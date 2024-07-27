Victor Reacts: The War on Christianity Continues (VIDEO)

by

The war on Christianity continues with a disgusting mockery of the Lord’s supper as the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.

A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.

Whatever this filth is has become the official religion of the Western World. It is no wonder that the rest of the world hates us. This is a slap in the face to the over 2 billion Christians in the world.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 