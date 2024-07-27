Victor Reacts: The War on Christianity Continues (VIDEO)

The war on Christianity continues with a disgusting mockery of the Lord’s supper as the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics.
The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.
In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.
A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.
Whatever this filth is has become the official religion of the Western World. It is no wonder that the rest of the world hates us. This is a slap in the face to the over 2 billion Christians in the world.